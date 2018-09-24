400 Kg Cannabis Seized, One Arrested In Chennai

Chella Durai, belonging to Theni district, had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985

September 25, 2018
The accused admitted to have procured the ganja from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border(Representational)

Chennai: 

Around 400 kg of ganja was seized and a 44-year old man arrested in Chennai for allegedly smuggling it from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, an NCB team intercepted a vehicle at Karanodai toll plaza, near here, on Sunday night and a search led to seizure of the narcotic kept hidden under fishing nets and plywood sheets, a release from the bureau said.

Chella Durai, belonging to Theni district, had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

On interrogation, the accused admitted to have procured the ganja from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, the release added

