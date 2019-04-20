40 Passengers Hurt After Four Buses Ram Into Each Other In Tamil Nadu

40 passengers travelling on buses from Uthankudi and Kodaikanal were injured (Representational)

Forty passengers were injured when four buses rammed one behind the other on the Ulundurpet bypass in Tamil Nadu today, the police said.

Two buses from Alangulam and Tirunelveli proceeding to Chennai, while the other two buses were from Kodaikanal and Uthankudi, the police said.

The bus from Alangulam rammed into the one from Tirunelveli while overtaking. The other two buses closely following them also rear-ended with them, they said.

The 40 passengers travelling on the buses from Uthankudi and Kodaikanal were injured and the two buses suffered heavy damage, they added.

The police rescued the passengers and sent them to a hospital.

