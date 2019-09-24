4-Year-Old Raped In Navi Mumbai, Daily Wage Labourer Arrested: Police

The incident took place on Sunday in Taloja area, located around 35 km from Mumbai. (Representational)

A four-year-girl was allegedly raped by a man when she went to play outside her house in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Taloja area, located around 35 km from Mumbai, following which the accused, Ashok Kumar Yadav (24), was arrested, a police official said.

When the girl was playing outside her house, Ashok Yadav, a daily wage labourer who stayed nearby, allegedly lured the girl and took her to a secluded place where he raped her, he said.

When the girl's parents noticed injuries on her private parts and asked her, she told them about the incident, he said.

The girl's father then took her to a hospital and also approached the police.

Ashok Yadav, a native of Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district and working in Navi Mumbai since last few months, was subsequently arrested, the official said.

He was charged under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The girl was undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said, adding that her statement was yet to be recorded.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.