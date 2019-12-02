4-Year-Old Girl, Sleeping Under Bridge, Raped In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The child was sleeping beside her parents under a bridge. (Representational)

A four-year-old girl sleeping under a bridge was kidnapped, raped and murdered near Indore, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place in an abandoned military bungalow near a railway station in Mhow on Sunday night, an official said.

"The child was sleeping beside her parents under a bridge near Mhow railway station when an unidentified person took her to an abandoned military bungalow 200 metres away and raped her," Mhow police station in-charge Abhay Nema said.

The girl's parents started a frantic search when they found her missing in the morning.

They were informed by about a body found at the bungalow, which turned out to be that of their missing daughter, the police officer said.

A case been registered against the accused and efforts were on to track him down, cops said.