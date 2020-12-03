4-Year-Old Boy, Who Fell Into Borewell In UP Yesterday, Dies

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 2.30 pm when the boy was playing.

The body of a four-year-old was recovered from a borewell in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, 238 kms from Lucknow, almost 18 hours after he fell into it while playing in his village

Doctors at the Mahoba district hospital said he could have been dead for at least 6 hours before his body was taken out of the borewell.

Last night, teams of the national disaster response force and the state disaster response force were called in by the district administration in Mahoba, and they used specialised equipment to dig a pit parallel to the 30 feet borewell in which the boy had fallen. They also lowered cameras into the borewell to check for any signs of movement, or life. Hopes of the boy being recovered alive had been fading as the hours went by. When he was finally pulled out this morning, the boy showed no signs of life.

The father of the child said his child is dead and the doctors are yet to confirm the death.

At the time of the incident, his parents were irrigating their field, the police said.

