4 Members Of Haryana Family Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Four members of a family, including two women, were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in a village in Panchkula district of Haryana, the police said on Saturday.

The bodies of the four were found lying in a pool of blood in a room of their house, the police said.

The police suspect property dispute behind the killing.

Forensic experts and dog squad were pressed into service, the police said, adding that a case has been registered.

