4 Policemen Charged For Demanding Bribe To Save Arrested Man From Probe

The policemen demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant (Representational)

Four policemen, including an assistant inspector, have been charged for allegedly demanding a bribe from a man to save him from probe and imprisonment, a Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau official said Sunday.

The complainant had been trapped a few days ago in an ACB operation near Jalgaon, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, an official said.

"During the probe into the case, police personnel Vijay Jadhav, Shyamkant Patil and Arun Patil demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant on behalf of assistant inspector Bhima Narke," he said.

"In return for the bribe, the policemen promised the complainant that he would not be sent to police custody for 10 days and no probe would be initiated into his property," the official added.

The complainant approached the Jalgaon unit of the ACB following which an offence was registered Sunday at Chalisgaon police station against the four policemen.

