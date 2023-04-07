4 Killed In Tractor-Tempo Collision In Rajasthan, Villagers Protest On Road

The incident took place in Kathoomar town in Alwar.

Four people, including three children, were killed after their tempo was hit by a tractor allegedly used for illegal sand mining in Rajasthan's Alwar on Thursday.

The incident created tension in Kathoomar town of Alwar with angry villagers blocking the road with the bodies and throwing stones at police vehicles present at the spot.

The villagers allege that there is a nexus between the sand mafia and the police.

After several hours of persuasion, the villagers allowed the police to take the bodies to the mortuary.