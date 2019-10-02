4 Including Ex-BSF Officer Arrested In Connection With Robbery

The robbery had been committed on September 22 night at gunpoint, police said. (File)

The Uttarakhand police have arrested four people including a former Border Security Force (BSF) officer in connection with a robbery that was committed last month, officials said on Wednesday.

The four accused including the mastermind were arrested late on Monday night from New Delhi in connection with the robbery in which cash and jewellery worth lakhs was looted from the house of RP Easwaran, the owner of Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun senior police official Arun Mohan Joshi said.

The robbery had been committed on the night of September 22 at gunpoint, he said.

The mastermind named Virendra Singh alias Thakur Sahab is an ex-BSF assistant commandant who was dismissed from the force on corruption charges, he said.

The other three accused have been identified as Mohammad Adnan, Mujibar Rehman and Furkan, he said.

Mr Easwaran is the father of Bengal cricket team captain Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The arrests were made by a team of state police led by Dehradun's SP (City) Shweta Choubey, Mr Joshi said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.