A 35-year-old rape survivor hanged herself at home in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, police said on Wednesday.

The woman's husband alleged police had not taken appropriate action in the case and had failed to provide justice. Two policemen have been suspended.

The woman had accused two men of raping her in February and August last year. There is no trace of the accused, police said.