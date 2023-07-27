32-Year-Old Man Falls Into Swollen Creek In Maharashtra's Thane, Gets Swept Away

A 32-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah (rivulet) near a creek in Thane (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah (rivulet) near a creek while fishing amid intense showers on Thursday in Kalwa town of Thane district, civic officials said.

Chief of Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi said the man, identified only as Dosa, had gone near the creek at around 11:30 am for fishing when he fell into the nearby rivulet and got swept away.

Local firemen and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel carried out a search for the man for more than three hours, but did not find him, he said.



