32-Year-Old IT Professional Falls Off Mumbai Building, Dies

A 32-year-old Tejas Dubey ahd just returned from Belgium. (Representational)

A 32-year-old IT professional, who had just returned from Belgium died after falling off the sixth floor of a residential building in Santacruz suburb of Mumbai, police said today.

Tejas Dubey fell from an open window of his flat in PKArch building in Vakola area on Friday police said, adding that preliminary reports have suggested that that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

"Dubey had returned from Belgium on Thursday. He went to sleep in his room after reportedly being exhausted due to jet lag following a 12-14 hour flight. The French window of the room in which he was sleeping was open and did not have a grill," the official said.



The police official said that Dubey went near the window at around 5:30am yesterday and his fall may have been caused by sleepiness.

An Accidental Death Report has been taken at Vakola police station and further probe is underway," the official said.

