3-Year-Old Killed, Body Found In Neighbour's Washing Machine In Tamil Nadu

The boy, Sanjay, was last seen playing outside his home before he went missing (Representational)

A 3-year-old boy, who was missing since morning, has been found dead in his neighbour's washing machine in Tamil Nadu today. The police suspect a brutal murder and have made one arrest. The incident happened in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

The boy, Sanjay, was last seen playing outside his home before he went missing. His parents then filed a police complaint. The boy was later found dead in the washing machine of the house opposite to his. The police have arrested a 35-year-old woman in connection with the case.

According to police, the suspect has a history of disputes with the boy's family over a property. She has also allegedly been struggling with depression after she lost her son some time back.

"We are investigating all angles, including the land dispute. Only after the postmortem report can we conclusively say anything," said the police.

Further investigation is underway.