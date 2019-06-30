3-Year-Old Girl Rescued Within 24 Hours Of Kidnapping In Andhra Pradesh

Complaint was filed by toddler's mother the day she was kidnapped. (Representational)

Andhra Pradesh police rescued a 3-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on June 28 from Visakhapatnam's Anakapalle and arrested the accused on Saturday.

According to officials, a complaint was filed by the toddler's mother at Anakapalle Police Station on the day she was kidnapped. The police immediately acted upon the complaint and started investigating the matter. Within 24 hours of the kidnapping, the police rescued the toddler.

"We identified the accused, Laxman Rao, after scanning the CCTV footage on Saturday morning. Rao was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping from the sidewalk of the Simhachalam hill temple," said police official Tahtarao of Anakapalle Police Station.

The police handed over the 3-year-old baby to her parents, who was later rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

