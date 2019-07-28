3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped In UP Village

The incident happened in Kanpur's Pem village, the police said. (Representational)

A 3-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the police said.

The incident happened in Kanpur's Pem village.

"The child had come to the village to visit her grandparents and the accused was also visiting a relative," Kanpur Nagar ASP Ajay Kumar said.

The child's rape has sparker massive outrage and a large police team has been deployed to keep things under control.

"The incident has left people shaken. They have become concerned about their children," Mr Kumar said.

