3 Workers Electrocuted While Dismantling Structure At Kerala Leader's House

Three migrant labourers were electrocuted and three others were injured on Friday when they were dismantling a pavilion erected as part of the wedding ceremony of the daughter of state NDA convenor Thushar Vellappally.

"The labourers were electrocuted at around 6.30 PM when they were dismantling the structure. The injured have been shifted to hospital," police told PTI.

The temporary structure was erected at SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan's house near Kanichukulangara here as part of his granddaughter's wedding ceremony held last week in Kochi, police said.

Thushar is the son of Vellappally Natesan, and the president of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, a BJP ally in the state.

The contractor will be questioned soon and necessary legal action, including registration of a case, will be done soon, police said.

