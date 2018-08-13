3 Women Rescued, Four Arrested After Police Bust Sex Racket In Thane

Three women were rescued during a raid conducted at the lodge, says police. (Representational)

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in Bhayander in Maharashtra's Thane district and three women were rescued during a raid conducted at the lodge from where it was being operated, police said today.

Following a tip-off, the Uttan coastal police raided a lodge in the early hours of Sunday and arrested Sharad Shetty, Vasusingh Sandhu, Shivprasad Shetty and Akhil Dafedar for operating the racket, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni of the Thane Rural police.

Before carrying out the raid, police sent a decoy customer to ensure that the tip-off was correct, an official said.

Mr Kulkarni said that the four accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act while the rescued women have been sent to rescue homes.

The official added that the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the police were carrying out further investigations into the case.