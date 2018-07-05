3 People Missing After Heavy Ranifall In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh District Magistrate claimed relief teams have reached.

Three persons are missing and around 45 villages and the last Indian outpost along the border with China in Milam Valley have been cut off as rains wreaked havoc in the higher reaches of Pithoragarh for the fourth consecutive day today.



Two bridges have also been washed away and a number of rural roads damaged due to the torrential rains.



"Due to washing away of two bridges at Zimighat and Bogdyar on Munsiyari-Milam trek route, connectivity to the last Indian outpost on Indo-China border in this valley has been delinked. We have instructed agencies concerned to reconstruct bridges immediately," Pithoragarh District Magistrate C Ravishankar said today.



About 17 rural roads have also been damaged by the current spell of rains which started on the night of July 2 cutting off about 45 villages in Darma, Vyas and Baram valleys of the district so far and affecting around 25,000 residents, Mr Ravishankar said.



However, there is no shortage of foodgrains in the villages that have been cut off as three months advance ration was dispatched to them before the onset of monsoon, he said.



Rations are being supplied by IAF choppers to villages in Vyas valley where a 6-km stretch between Nazang and Malpa is still under repairs after being damaged in a landslide last year, Mr Ravishankar said.



However, villagers from disaster-hit areas of Baram valley alleged that no one from the administration has come to provide relief to them.





"We have been contacting relief workers for the last three days but no one has come to the village till date despite 10 families being affected by rains of July 2," said Rajni Swaragi, Gram Pradhan of Gaina Village near Baram in Bangapani subdivision of the district .According to residents of Munsiyari which bore the brunt of heavy showers on July 2, roads of the town are still strewn with debris."The debris has not yet been removed from the roads of the tourist town. It is facing shortage of LPG, vegetables and other essential items," said Puran Pandey a resident of Munsiyari,However, Pithoragarh District Magistrate claimed relief teams have reached every corner of disasters-hit areas and relief material distributed."Some affected villagers who do not want to come to relief camps are complaining of non distribution of relief material but around 90 families staying in relief camps in Madkot area are being fed by the administration," Mr Ravishankar said.