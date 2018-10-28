3 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Katakhal River In Assam

The boat carrying 15 people capsized during a thundershower near Lalamukh and local people along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued 12 people of them.

Cities | | Updated: October 28, 2018 22:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Katakhal River In Assam

SDRF personnel are conducting search operations to trace the missing persons. (Representational)

Hailakandi: 

Three persons went missing while 12 others were rescued after a country boat capsized in Katakhal river in Assam's Hailakandi district today evening, official sources said.

The boat carrying 15 people capsized during a thundershower near Lalamukh and local people along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rescued 12 people of them.

The three missing persons have been identified as Sumit Pashi, Ajoy Pashi and Ramesh Pashi - all residents of Lalamukh Tea garden, the sources said.

SDRF personnel are conducting search operations to trace the missing persons.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Assam Boat CapsizesKatakhal River

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusIndia vs West Indies

................................ Advertisement ................................