3 Men Run Over By Train In UP's Ballia District

Vikki Bind, Pappu Bind and Awadhesh Bind, all of them relatives and in the age group of 25 years to 27 years, were run over by the Sealdah Express, which was coming to Ballia from Sealdah.

Cities | | Updated: June 11, 2019 19:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
3 Men Run Over By Train In UP's Ballia District

The incident occurred at 5.45 am in the Chhapra-Ballia-Varanasi section. (Representational)


Ballia: 

Three people were killed after being hit by a train in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred at 5.45 am in the Chhapra-Ballia-Varanasi section in Yadavnagar Chaand Diar village under the Bairia police station limits, they said.

Vikki Bind, Pappu Bind and Awadhesh Bind, all of them relatives and in the age group of 25 years to 27 years, were run over by the Sealdah Express, which was coming to Ballia from Sealdah, Station House Officer of Bairia police station Anil Tiwari said.

"Prima facie, it seems that the three persons had gone to the railway tracks to answer nature's call after attending a wedding. They were run over by the train when they were resting on the tracks," he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sealdah ExpressBallia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sushma SwarajCyclone VayuExpensive PaintingPrashant KanojiaLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableSamsung M40Honor 20Mi Band 4Shikhar DhawanAmitabh BachchanMi 9TIAF AN 32Vayu Cyclone UpdateGalaxy M40

................................ Advertisement ................................