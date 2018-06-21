3 Killed In Uttar Pradesh's Hathras As Motorcycle Rams Into Tree The accident took place last night when the motorcycle driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, police station in-charge GS Pawar said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Anshul died on the spot, while Salman and Vishnu succumbed to injuries at hospital (Representational) Hathras: Three people including a minor were killed when their motorcycle dashed into a roadside tree in Tarfara village under Hathras Kotwali police station, officials said today.



The accident took place last night when the motorcycle driver was speeding and lost control of the vehicle, police station in-charge GS Pawar said.



The deceased were identified as Anshul (14), Salman (22) and Vishnu (24), Pawar said.



Anshul died on the spot, while Salman and Vishnu succumbed to injuries at the Aligarh Medical College, he added.



The bodies of the three friends have been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police station in-charge said.







