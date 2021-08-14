3 Killed As Trolley Of Crane Breaks While Installing National Flag In Gwalior

The staff members were installing the flag for the Independence Day celebrations tomorrow.

Three employees of the municipal corporation in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior died while another was seriously injured after the platform of the vehicle they were using broke open while installing the national flag on a post office building this morning.

The incident happened when the workers were trying to put up the flag on the post office building while sitting in the trolley of the hydraulic fire brigade of the municipal corporation. The historical buildings built on the Maharaj Bada are decorated every year on the occasion of Independence Day.

The driver operating the crane machine was also seriously injured.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences over their deaths on Twitter.

"Sad news was received about the death of 3 employees and injuries to 3 people in an accident that occurred while unloading the machine at Maharaj Bada Post Office in Gwalior. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls, strength to the families and speedy recovery of the injured. Peace," Mr Chauhan tweeted.

Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath, meanwhile, has urged the government to order an investigation into the incident.