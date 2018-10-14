3 Gangsters Arrested In Maharashtra For 'Killing' Rajasthan Cops: Police

The senior police official has not revealed the names of the arrested accused. (Representational)

Three "gangsters" were arrested from Maharashtra for allegedly killing an inspector and a constable in Rajasthan's Sikar district eight days ago, the police said today.

"We have arrested three persons from Maharashtra, involved in killings of (Fatehpur police station) SHO Mukesh Kanungo and constable Ram Prakash," DGP O P Galhotra told PTI.

The arrested accused are being brought to Rajasthan by a police team, he said, adding that the accused would be interrogated once they are brought here.

The DGP did not reveal the names of the arrested accused.

SHO Mukesh Kanungo and Constable Ram Prakash were allegedly shot dead by the SUV-borne gangsters, who opened fire on the police team chasing them in a private vehicle at Beswa village under Fatehpur police station in Sikar district on October 6, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team was on hunt to nab gangster Ajay Chaudhary and his aides when he and his aides in the SUV opened fire. In the firing, Kanungo was hit in the neck and the constable on the chest. The duo succumbed to the injuries before they could be rushed to a hospital.