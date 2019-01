The tourists were on their way to a hill station 24 kiometers away. (Representational)

Three Delhi residents were killed and one was critically injured when their car fell into a deep gorge near Mussoorie, police said on Saturday.

The tourists were on their way from Mussoorie to another hill station 24 kilometers away. All three of them died on the spot. The injured tourist has been admitted to the Doon Medical College and Hospital, Dehradun.

The tourists were all from Delhi's Lakshmi Nagar.