3 Boys In UP Arrested For Killing Classmate, Body Found in Canal

The body of Class X student Sameer was recovered from the Ganga canal yesterday and following a preliminary probe into his killing, the victim's class mates Shubham, Bharat and Faiz were arrested for their alleged role in the killing.
Circle Inspector S K S Pratap said the police recovered the body of Sameer, reported missing, and was sent for the postmortem examination.
Meanwhile, a mob, irate over the killing blocked a main road here following which extra police personnel were deployed to evict them. The police have beefed up the security in the area following tension over the killing.