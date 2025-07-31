"I Had Rs 750 When Arrested, Return It": Acquitted Malegaon Accused Sameer Kulkarni In Court

Amid the huge interest in the verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, some interesting moments unfolded in the courtroom as the judge dictated his order, acquitting all seven individuals who faced trial.

While the seven people will finally be relieved, some unusual demands and interactions drew the attention of reporters who've been covering the case as it went through its twists and turns.

Money Request

Sameer Kulkarni, who was among those acquitted by the court, said he wants Rs 750 that was confiscated from him.

"During the arrest, Rs 900 was confiscated from me, but only Rs 750 was shown on paper. Ok, leave Rs 150, but at least return my Rs 750," he said.

The judge took note of his request and said we have already given this order that nothing from the "case property" will be returned until the next order in the case. Which means, Kulkarni may be free but he will have to wait longer for his Rs 750.

The unusual demand in court being seen as an allegation that Rs 150 may have been siphoned off from what the police may have confiscated from him during the arrest.

Permission For Slogan? No, Says Court

Along with his request for the return of Rs 750 after 17 years, Sameer Kulkarni asked the judge for permission to raise slogans for three seconds. He wanted to raise slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai. But it would have been a departure from court discipline and the court flatly refused permission for any sloganeering in court.

95 Injured In Blast, Not 101

While reading the order in NIA court today, it was clarified that the total number of injured in the blast is not 101, but 95 people.

Out of 101, six made fake medical certificates to show injuries were detected, according to the court. Lawyers speculated this must have been done to claim compensation.

The court's order suggests, however, that the official number of injured has become 95 and only these 95 who will get financial compensation of Rs 50,000 which was announced for the injured.