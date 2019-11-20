2 Men Flaunt Country-Made Pistol On TikTok Video In Madhya Pradesh, Arrested

The three have been arrested under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, police said

Two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting videos brandishing a country-made pistol and uploading it on popular video-sharing app TikTok, police said in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur today.

The third accused in the case has been arrested for allegedly supplying the weapon, an official said.

Kanhaiya aka Kana (23) and Rahul Dhangar (18) were arrested while shooting another video with the illegal weapon on Malhargarh's Railway Station Road in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Malhargarh police station in-charge Dilip Rajoriya said.

On interrogation, the police found that the two had bought the country-made pistol from Firoj (25), a resident of Malhargarh, for Rs 25,000, the official said, adding that Firoj has also been arrested.

A country-made pistol, three bullets and the two-wheeler used in the video have been seized from the accused, Mr Rajoriya said.

The three have been arrested under the relevant sections of the Arms Act, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

