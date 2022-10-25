3 Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Toll Booth Employee In Madhya Pradesh

Further investigation way underway, the official added. (Representational)

Three car passengers were arrested after allegedly attacking a toll-booth employee in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district today.

The incident took place at the toll booth at Amlaha, said a police official. The booth employee was seriously injured in the knife attack, he added.

The driver of a car with four passengers had a dispute over toll collection through FASTag facility, said Ashta police station in-charge Pushpendra Singh Rathore.

The passengers then got down from the car and attacked employee Kishore Verma before fleeing, he said.

While Verma was taken to Bhopal for medical treatment, three of the accused were arrested based on CCTV footage, Rathore said.

Further investigation way underway, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)