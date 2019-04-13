28-Year-Old Policeman Allegedly Beaten To Death In Haryana

Avtar was married four years ago and is survived by his wife and a son (Representational)

A 28-year-old police constable was allegedly beaten to death by some unidentified men in Ambala, the police said on Saturday.

The constable, Avtar Singh, a resident of Panjokhra village near Ambala city, was deployed at the ADGP office in Ambala Cantt, they said.

Six men beat up Avtar and left him in an unconscious state at a crossing near Baldev Nagar on Friday, according to police.

The injured constable was then rushed to the civil hospital. He was then referred to PGIMER Chandigarh where he succumbed to injuries, they said.

Avtar was married four years ago and is survived by his wife and a son who he got admitted in a local school on Friday.

A case was registered against the accused and investigation is underway, police said.

