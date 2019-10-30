27-Year-Old Man Crushed To Death By Speeding Bus In Maharashtra

The accident took place on Tuesday night in Thane's Murbad area. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man was crushed to death by a state transport in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night in Thane's Murbad area when the man was riding his two-wheeler, the police said.

As the speeding Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit the bike, the man fell on the road and got crushed under the wheels of the bus, he said.

The bus driver was detained and a case was registered against him.

The body was sent for post-mortem to a government hospital, he added.

