The husband has been missing since the incident, police said. (FILE PHOTO)

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife on Friday by hitting her with an axe in Rajasthan's Srigangangar district, police said.

The accused, Raju Singh, attacked his wife Santosh after an argument while they were having lunch today afternoon, police said.

Both of them worked at a power house. A police officer said the man has been missing since the incident. "A case has been registered against him and he is being searched," the police officer said.