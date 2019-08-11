'Childhood Dream': Man Modifies Tata Nano Into 'Helicopter Car' In Bihar

Bihar man modified his car by incorporating basic design features of a helicopter

A 24-year-old man in Bihar's Chhapra has designed his Tata Nano car to look like a helicopter.

Mithilesh Prasad, a pipe fitter, modified his car by incorporating basic design features of a helicopter. The car cannot fly but it has design features of a helicopter, such as main rotors, tail boom and a tail rotor. The rotors and side panels are also fitted with colourful LED lights.



He and his brother took almost seven months to customise the car and invested Rs 7 lakh into the project, he said.



Mr Prasad, who has studied till Class 12, said he always wanted to make and design helicopters, adding he feels satisfied to drive his "helicopter car".

"It was my dream since childhood that I construct a helicopter and fly it. But I do not come from a strong background, so I made my car look like a helicopter," said Mr Prasad.

