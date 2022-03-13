22-Year-Old Married Woman Gang Raped In Rajasthan: Police

A case has been registered against the five accused, the police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old married woman was allegedly gangraped by five people who recorded the act to blackmail her in Ajmer district, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the five following a complaint lodged by the woman at Nasirabad Sadar Police Station.

Nasirabad Circle Officer Poonam Bhargad said the woman, has named three of the five accused in her complaint lodged on Thursday. She has accused them of gangrape and blackmail.

Ravi, Kalu, Badri and two others allegedly gangraped the woman and shot a video to blackmail her, Ms Bhargad said citing the complaint.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act, the officer said.

The statement of the woman has been recorded, Bhargad said, adding that her husband is a truck driver.