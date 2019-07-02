22-Year-Old Man Killed By Cousin Over Ownership Of Mobile In UP

The cousins were claiming ownership of the mobile and had a heated debate (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was allegedly killed by his cousin following a dispute over the ownership of a mobile phone in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, the police said today.

Pankaj Rajbhar died on the spot when his cousin allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon at Panditpur village in Sukhpura area on Monday night, they added.

Both were claiming ownership of the mobile and had a heated debate over the issue. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, an officer said.

