22-Year-Old Man Arrested For Killing Co-Worker In Maharashtra: Police

Police has filed a case of murder against the accused. (FILE PHOTO)

A 22-year-old was arrested after a man was found dead on the premises of a factory where he worked on Bhiwandi-Vasai highway in Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

Krishna Gautam, 25, was found dead on the morning of March 21 at the factor where he worked as a machine operator.

Police said his body carried wounds on his head, adding that he may have been attacked when he was asleep.

Police then arrested Gautam's co-worker Ramukumar Singh in the matter.

During probe, it was found that Gautam had opposed an illicit relationship between Mr Singh and a woman. The two men often fought over the issue, police said.

Mr Singh allegedly killed Gautam on the intervening night of March 20 and 21, police said, adding that a case of murder has been filed against him.

