21 Fall Ill After Eating 'Khichdi' In UP Village

The 21 people are being treated at a district hospital for food poisoning. (Representational image)

Twenty-one people, including children, fell ill after eating khichdi (porridge) served at a 'bhandara' in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, officials said on Monday.

District Magistrate (DM) Rajkamal Yadav said the incident took place in Faijpur Ninana on Sunday evening.

The 21 people are undergoing treatment at the district hospital for food poisoning and their condition is stable, he said.

"To look after the children, two pediatricians are on duty. The children and the adults are safe," the DM said.

He said an announcement has been made in the village that if anybody is feeling unwell, then they will be hospitalised.