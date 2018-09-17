2 Women, Infant Found Dead In House In Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

The bodies bore strangulation marks and forensic teams have been sent to investigate. (Representational)

The bodies of two women and an infant of the same family were recovered from a house in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand on Sunday, police said.

A forensic team has been sent to investigate. The bodies bore injury and strangulation marks. While the bodies of the two women were found from a nearby well, the body of the infant was found in the room, police said.

Other family members told the police that both the women worked as teachers in a school in Bagodar block of Giridih district.

The police recovered a blood stained hammer from the spot, the SP said and added that at the time of the incident other family members were away from the village.



