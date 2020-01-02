2 Women Allegedly Gang-Raped In West Bengal, 5 Arrested

The police have arrested the accused. (Representational)

Two women were allegedly gangraped in separate incidents in West Bengal's North 24 Paragans and North Dinajpur districts, the police said on Thursday. Five people have been arrested, the police said.

In North Dinajpur, a woman was gangraped twice--once near the hotel where she is employed and again when she was returning home -- a police officer said, quoting the complaint filed by her.

"Two people have been arrested. We have conducted the medical test and started an investigation into the case," the officer said.

In the second incident in North 24 Parganas district, a woman in her mid-thirties was allegedly raped by three men, who barged into her house on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The three accused have been arrested.

"A medical test of the woman has been conducted, but that is not for rape. We are investigating whether it was a case of rape...," a senior police officer said.