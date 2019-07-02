2 Waiters Electrocuted After Rainwater Gushes Into Thane Hotel

A case had been registered in this regard (Representational)

Two waiters in Kashimira in Thane district were killed today when rain water gushed into their hotel and they got electrocuted by a live wire lying there, the police said.

Thane Rural police spokesperson Yuvraj Kalkutage said Virendra Dasu Buniya (27) and Rajan Das (19) had gone into the kitchen when they came in contact with a live wire.

One more person is hospitalised, he added.

"Passing trucks forced water into the hotel's kitchen, leading to the refrigerator there catching fire. When the two went to check the damage in the kitchen, they were electrocuted," he said, adding that a case had been registered in this regard.

