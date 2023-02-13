2 Police Constables Suspended In Custodial Death Case In UP's Bijnor

The detainee died at the district hospital, said police. (Representational)

Two police constables have been suspended in connection with the custodial death of a 46-year-old man in the Dhampur area in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, an official said on Monday. On Sunday, the police received a complaint from one Ghasiram about his son-in-law creating a ruckus after getting drunk.

"Rajiv died in police custody as his health condition had deteriorated. Two constables -- Vivek Kumar and Sachin Kumar -- have been suspended for laxity in discharging their duties," Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said.

Rajiv was detained at the Shivpuri police outpost where he died under mysterious circumstances, the official had said earlier.

However, Rajiv died at the district hospital, the SP said.

The constables had brought Rajiv to the police outpost without consulting any official, the SP said, adding that when his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a hospital in Dhampur.

From there, Rajiv was referred to the district hospital where he died, Mr Singh added.

