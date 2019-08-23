2 Dead, Over 20 Injured In 'Stampede-Like' Situation At Temple In Bengal

Bengal Stampede: The 20 people injured, including two who were critical are being treated

At least two people have died and over 20 injured in a stampede-like situation near a temple in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

She announced compensation of Rs five lakh to family members of those killed in the stampede-like situation near the Kachua Loknath temple.

"There was a large crowd at Kachua Loknath temple this year. It started raining heavily in the early hours of the morning and people tried to take shelter at makeshift bamboo stalls on the approach road to the temple. The bamboo structures collapsed after heavy rain. The place was narrow and in the rush, a few persons fell into the pond beside the temple and this created a confusion leading to a stampede-like situation there," the Chief Minister said.

Two people have died, and many were injured, Ms Banerjee said, adding that among those injured, two are in very critical condition.

Mamata Banerjee went to the National Medical College and Hospital immediately upon being informed about the incident, officials said.

Mamata Banerjee said that the rescue operations are being carried out currently. Senior ministers have been sent to Barasat Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and a hospital at Basirhat, she said.

Rescue operations is the prime objective now, Ms Banerjee said, adding that "I am personally monitoring the situation."

Family members of those critically injured would be given a compensation of Rs one lakh while others with minor injuries would get Rs 50,000, she said.

Lakhs of people gather at Kochua Loknath temple every year on this day to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lokenath Brahmachari.



