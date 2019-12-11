2 Dead After Car Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand

The police pulled out the two bodies from the wreckage. (Representational)

Two men were killed when the car in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, police said today.

The accident took place on the Narendra Nagar-Rani Pokhri road three days back but came to light today when some passers-by saw the wrecked car lying in a 150-metre-deep gorge, Narendra Nagar police station official, Manish Upadhyay, said.

The police pulled out the two bodies from the wreckage and sent them for postmortem, Mr Upadhyay said.

They were identified as 35-year-old Ramesh Gusain and 34-year-old Virendra Singh Mahar who were related to each other. They had left Narendra Nagar for Dehradun at 5 pm on December 9, Mr Upadhyay said.

Their family members tried to call them on their mobile phones a number of times but they did not respond.

The car was spotted three days after the accident as movement on the road is lean, the official said.