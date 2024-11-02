2 Children Run Over By Train While Crossing Railway Tracks In UP

Legal procedures have been initiated to send the bodies for post-mortem, said police (Representational)

Two children died after being hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks near the Narayanpur Bazaar railway station in the Adalhat area here on Saturday evening, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police O P Singh said, "The deceased have been identified as Satyam (8) and Ram Ashish (10) both residents of Baraipur in the Adalhat area." Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officials reached the spot immediately and took the bodies into their custody.

Legal procedures have been initiated to send the bodies for post-mortem, the ASP added.

