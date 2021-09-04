2 Arrested In Maharashtra For Cheating Owners Of High-End Cars, Selling Them: Cops

Police have arrested 2 men in Thane for cheating owners of high-end cars. (Representational)

With the arrest of two persons, police in Maharashtra's Thane claimed to have busted a racket allegedly involved in cheating several people by selling their high-end cars, an official said on Saturday.

The accused - Kamlesh Jadhav and Vasim Qureshi - were arrested earlier this week by the central crime unit (CCU) of Thane police in connection with the case registered at Manpada police station in December 2019, senior inspector Anil Honrao said.

The complainant in the case had alleged that he had approached Mr Jadhav to sell his car and the latter had promised to help him. However, a few days later Mr Jadhav sold the vehicle, which was kept with him, at Rs 13 lakh to a man from Panvel without informing the owner, the official said.

Kamlesh Jadhav was arrested on Thursday and during his interrogation, he told the police that he and his associate Vasim Qureshi had cheated 11 persons in the same way, he added.

"As per the information given by the accused, the police have so far seized three cars, which were sold by them at Rs 71 lakh collectively," Mr Honrao said, adding that a probe was on to recover eight more high-end cars of prominent brands that were sold by them in a similar manner.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)