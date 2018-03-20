19-Year-Old Trekker Went Missing In Himachal 3 Days Ago, Body Found In 100 Metre Deep Trench

Abhinav Kumar, a local, had left for a 12-km trek to Adi Himani Chamunda, a hill top temple situated at the height of around 13,000 ft in Dhauladhar ranges, on March 16 with his 7 friends, the police said.
But he went missing midway and the matter was reported to the police yesterday, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said.
He said rescue teams were pressed into service immediately but to trace Mr Kumar, who could not be found yesterday. This morning the body was traced in a 100-metre deep trench, the SSP said.