19-Year-Old Punjab Woman Raped Near Toll Plaza In Haryana: Police

The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman and her husband where returning home after meeting a relative in Panipat.

19-Year-Old Punjab Woman Raped Near Toll Plaza In Haryana: Police

The one of accused is a security guard. (Representational)

Chandigarh:

A 19-year-old woman from Punjab was allegedly raped by two men at knifepoint near a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman and her husband where returning home after meeting a relative in Panipat. The woman got down from the bus she was travelling in to collect money from a relative.

The woman, then, went to a toilet near the toll plaza. The police said one of the accused was selling eatables at a shop near the toll plaza while the other worked as a security guard.

According to the FIR, one of the accused threatened the woman with a knife and took her to a nearby underpass and raped her.

Karnal Superintendent of Police Surinder Bhoria said the main accused has been arrested and was produced in court.

Comments
RapeHaryana

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News