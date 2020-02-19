19-Year-Old Punjab Woman Raped Near Toll Plaza In Haryana: Police

The one of accused is a security guard. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman from Punjab was allegedly raped by two men at knifepoint near a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal, the police said.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the woman and her husband where returning home after meeting a relative in Panipat. The woman got down from the bus she was travelling in to collect money from a relative.

The woman, then, went to a toilet near the toll plaza. The police said one of the accused was selling eatables at a shop near the toll plaza while the other worked as a security guard.

According to the FIR, one of the accused threatened the woman with a knife and took her to a nearby underpass and raped her.

Karnal Superintendent of Police Surinder Bhoria said the main accused has been arrested and was produced in court.