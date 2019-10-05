18 Children, Teacher Injured After Bus Overturns In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Police rescued the children with the help of villagers, the official said.

A school bus overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district after the driver lost control on Saturday morning, injuring 18 children and one teacher, a police official said.

The children from St. Xavier''s Senior Secondary School of Jaipur were on an educational tour to the district when the accident took place near Pokhran area.

Police rescued the children with the help of villagers, the official said.

The children are being treated at the district hospital, but the teacher has been referred to a Jodhpur hospital for better treatment, he said.

Three school buses were part of the tour, carrying a total of 140 children, the official said.

"The driver of one of the buses lost control over the wheels and it overturned near a toll plaza in Pokhran," he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.