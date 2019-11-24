17-Year-Old Burnt To Death In Punjab's Mansa

Police said the accused were on the run and efforts were being made to arrest them (Representational)

A 17-year-old was burnt to death in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Sunday.

Jasprit Singh was allegedly taken to a closed rice mill on Saturday night, where his legs were tied and he was set on fire by pouring inflammable material, police said.

Accused Jashan Singh, Gurjit Singh and another accomplice were charged, said a police official.

Jashan Singh is the brother of Jasprit's sister-in-law.

Jasprit's elder brother Kulwinder Singh had married his neighbour and Jashan's sister Raju two and a half years ago. Both had been living at Budhlada, about 20 km from the city.

Police said the accused were on the run and efforts were being made to arrest them.

