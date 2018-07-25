16-Year-Old Allegedly Raped, Blackmailed By Dance Teacher For Over A Year

The girl was allegedly raped for over a year. (Representational)

A dance teacher allegedly raped his student for over a year and extorted Rs 2 lakh, threatening to make public a video clip of the rape.

Police said they received a complaint from the girl's father stating that his daughter (16), a student a dance academy located in Sahibabad, was lured by the dance teacher and raped on the premises.

The accused then allegedly made a video clipand threatened to make it public if she resisted. "He extorted Rs 2 lakh from the girl in the last one year. Her studies suffered because of the teacher's criminal act," the father said in the complaint.

The police have registered a case against the dance teacher. "We have arrested three people in the case," said SSP Vaibhav Krishna.