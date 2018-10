Those injured in the bus accident in Bengal's Hooghly were taken to a hospital. (Representational)

At least 15 people were injured when a bus fell into a canal at Haripal in West Bengal's Hooghly district, the police said.

The bus, which was heading to Kolkata fell into the Dakatia Khal canal near Gojarmore at around 9 am today, injuring 15 people, district police chief Sukesh Jain told news agency PTI.

Locals and policemen carried out the rescue operations, following which, the injured passengers were taken to Haripal Hospital nearby.

More details awaited.